Tuesday 28 November 2023
News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
41 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mairead Ronan and her two daughters Eliza and Bonnie pictured at the launch of Ice Skating Dún Laoghaire, which is open now until 14 January

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli helicopter transporting released hostages

#GAZA A new group of hostages were freed from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week Israel-Hamas war.

#INDIA All 41 construction workers who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in northern India for more than two weeks were pulled out today.

#BORDERS Finland’s Prime Minister today said the country will shut its last border crossing to Russia, following an influx of migrants which Helsinki claims is a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.

#VATICAN Pope Francis cancelled his upcoming trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate talks after advice from doctors concerned about his recent flu-like symptoms, the Vatican said today.

PARTING SHOT

The Parthenon Marbles in the British Museum in London.

A diplomatic row has erupted between the British and Greek governments in the last 48 hours over the British Museum’s holding of the Parthenon Marbles. 

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unexpectedly cancelled a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after he called for the Parthenon Marbles to be returned to Greece. 

Find out more about what the Parthenon Marbles are how the diplomatic row has arisen in our Explainer from reporter Jane Moore. 

