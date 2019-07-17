Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dancer Rachel Ní Bhraonáin whose show Losing Your Body, is pictured in IMMA at the launched of Dublin Fringe Festival 2019 programme of events. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement through an interpreter during his sentencing in federal court. Source: AP/PA Images

#EL CHAPO: One of the world’s most notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been jailed for life – the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century.

#TRUMP: The US House of Representatives has voted to formally condemn Donald Trump for his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, describing his tweets as racist.

#EBOLA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a “public health emergency of international concern,” a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.

PARTING SHOT

Sometimes, you don’t need to write anything. Whoever’s driving this car has had a beast.

Source: Blasket Island Ferries