Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The High Court has ruled that nobody can be granted Irish citizenship if they have spent a single day outside the country in the past year.
- A man in his 50s died after he was involved in a crash in Meath.
- Health Minister Simon Harris announced a radical restructuring of the delivery of healthcare services with the establishment of six regional health regions.
- A Limerick man has been sent forward for trial after an alleged sex assault against a child in a a Dunnes Stores toilet.
- A woman was hospitalised for six days after she was bitten by a Noble False Black Widow spider.
- A 42-year-old man is to stand trial accused of racially abusing and attacking a taxi driver in Dublin after a video of the alleged incident went viral online.
- Homeowners who use excess amounts of water could face charges of up to €500 after the Commission for Regulation of Utilities today approved water conservation proposals from Irish Water.
- YouTube terminated the accounts of former Irish Independent journalist and recent European election candidate Gemma O’Doherty for violating its policies on hate speech and harassment.
INTERNATIONAL
#EL CHAPO: One of the world’s most notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been jailed for life – the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century.
#TRUMP: The US House of Representatives has voted to formally condemn Donald Trump for his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, describing his tweets as racist.
#EBOLA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a “public health emergency of international concern,” a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.
PARTING SHOT
Sometimes, you don’t need to write anything. Whoever’s driving this car has had a beast.
COMMENTS