This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 9:00 PM
34 minutes ago 1,128 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4729057

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

29 Frigne Fest Launch_90575831 Dancer Rachel Ní Bhraonáin whose show Losing Your Body, is pictured in IMMA at the launched of Dublin Fringe Festival 2019 programme of events. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

El Chapo Prosecution In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement through an interpreter during his sentencing in federal court. Source: AP/PA Images

#EL CHAPO: One of the world’s most notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been jailed for life – the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century.

#TRUMP: The US House of Representatives has voted to formally condemn Donald Trump for his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen, describing his tweets as racist.

#EBOLA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a “public health emergency of international concern,” a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.

PARTING SHOT

Sometimes, you don’t need to write anything. Whoever’s driving this car has had a beast.

Blasket Source: Blasket Island Ferries

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie