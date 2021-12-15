#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 8:56 PM
29 minutes ago 1,124 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5631514

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE Cabinteely Star 003 Best pals James Cussen (4) and Aisling Smyth (4) pictured beneath the Christmas Star at the illuminated festive walk at Cabinteely Park. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

ice-front-of-thwaites-glacier2_david-vaughan-390x285 Ice front of Thwaites glacier. Source: PA

#ANTARCTIC: One of the biggest glaciers in Antarctica is retreating rapidly and facing the risk of collapse because of warming oceans, new research has found.

#GERMANY: Germany said it would “defend itself” against radicalised anti-vaccination groups after police launched raids in response to death threats against a top politician backing sweeping measures to fight the pandemic.

 USA: OJ Simpson is officially a free man after finishing his parole. 

PARTING SHOT

It’s December and it’s dark and the weeather is a bit miserable and Covid is still being, well, Covid. 

So, here’s a video of a load of dogs having fun. If you can’t see the vide, please click here

Source: Tiger Productions/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

