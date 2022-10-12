Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 12 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Screenshot 2022-10-12 12.29.51 PM President Higgins attending the funeral today. Source: PA

  • The people of Creeslough in Co Donegal are showing a great example of solidarity after tragedy, President Michael D Higgins has said.
  • Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told a Garda at the scene of the shooting that the deceased “wasn’t a very good” detective, the Central Criminal Court has heard. 
  • An increase to the controversial carbon tax has come into effect today, with the price rise on fuel set to be offset by a cut to the oil levy.
  • Plans to move Ukrainian refugees from Killarney to accommodation in Mayo have been reversed following outcry.
  • All efforts must be made to find an alternative to fresh Stormont elections, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.
  • A man who punched and kicked his ex-partner in a “savage” attack before standing on her neck and telling her he was going to kill her has received a fully suspended prison sentence. 
  • A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a Kerry graveyard on 5 October.
  • A passenger died after he became seriously ill while travelling on the Waterford to Dublin train earlier today. 

INTERNATIONAL

JWST Source: NASA

#SPACE A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows at least 17 dust rings – resembling a fingerprint – created by a rare type of star and its companion, locked in a celestial dance.

#KEVIN SPACEY Anthony Rapp has denied telling the writer of an article in which he accused the Oscar-winning actor of an “unwanted sexual advance” to “steer away from specificity”.

#BOSNIA The European Commission has recommended that EU countries give the Balkan nation candidacy status to join the bloc.

#LUCY LETBY A hospital nurse sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl she allegedly murdered on her fourth attempt, a court in England has heard.

#RIP Tributes have been paid to “truly inspirational” Angela Lansbury following her death at the age of 96.

PARTING SHOT

Deer Rutting 004 Source: Leah Farrell

Two stags with antlers locked in Phoenix Park, Dublin, today as deer rutting season is underway.

This occurs between mid October and early December when stags fight in order to increase their odds of mating.

Many of the 600 or so deer in Phoenix Park are descendants of the fallow deer imported from Britain in the 1600s, when the park was known as Royal Deer Park.

