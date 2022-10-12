Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SPACE A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows at least 17 dust rings – resembling a fingerprint – created by a rare type of star and its companion, locked in a celestial dance.
#KEVIN SPACEY Anthony Rapp has denied telling the writer of an article in which he accused the Oscar-winning actor of an “unwanted sexual advance” to “steer away from specificity”.
#BOSNIA The European Commission has recommended that EU countries give the Balkan nation candidacy status to join the bloc.
#LUCY LETBY A hospital nurse sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl she allegedly murdered on her fourth attempt, a court in England has heard.
#RIP Tributes have been paid to “truly inspirational” Angela Lansbury following her death at the age of 96.
Two stags with antlers locked in Phoenix Park, Dublin, today as deer rutting season is underway.
This occurs between mid October and early December when stags fight in order to increase their odds of mating.
Many of the 600 or so deer in Phoenix Park are descendants of the fallow deer imported from Britain in the 1600s, when the park was known as Royal Deer Park.
