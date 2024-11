NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Wild Sika deer forage in the snow the Wicklow mountains. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

Six counties were set to be under two respective Status Orange snow warnings from midnight until midday tomorrow, while a nationwide Status Yellow low temperature warning kicked in at 8pm.

Eighteen people suspected of being involved in the Dublin riots last year were identified from the images of 99 individuals posted online by An Garda Síochána.

A senior Garda detective who took his own life in a Garda station over six years ago felt under stress from "ridiculous and endless" demands from the defence in a high-profile murder trial he was centrally involved in at the time of his death, an inquest heard.

A man who threw a burning box into a patrol car and attacked a migrant centre housing 50 people during the Dublin riots last November was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

The judge in the civil case against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor told the jury that they must work with the evidence they have and can't speculate on what a witness might have said "if they were put on the rack in the Tower of London".

President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk at the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#USA: The United States vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza because it is not linked to an immediate release of hostages taken captive by Hamas.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, British media has reported, after being given the green light from London.

#LIAM PAYNE: The funeral of of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered for his funeral in England today.

#USA: Donald Trump nominated Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of his transition team, as his commerce secretary.

Lutnick has previously said that America can only “become a great country again” if Ireland stops “running a trade surplus at our expense”.

FOOD PERMEATES EVERY aspect of life and society, from birth to death — from the new-born’s first suckle to the food traditions associated with Irish wakes and funerals.

Essential for survival, it has historically proven academically elusive, hidden in plain sight. Entangled with the domestic and the feminine, it was perhaps traditionally regarded as too mundane and too quotidian for consideration.

For the full Voices article, click here.