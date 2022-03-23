Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Irish Air Corps celebrated its 100th year anniversary with a fly past across Dublin city today. Source: Irish Defence Forces

INTERNATIONAL

Cleanup continued at Retroville Shopping Mall in Kyiv today. The complex was destroyed by a Russian airstrike on Monday. Source: Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire

#UKRAINE: Nato estimates that up to 40,000 Russian troops have been killed, injured, captured or gone missing during the first month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

#CHINA: The search for clues into why a passenger jet suddenly dived and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended as rain soaked the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane’s fiery impact.

#ALBRIGHT: Madeleine Albright died of cancer at age 84. She was the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation.

PARTING SHOT

O'Connell street just now. I have no idea... pic.twitter.com/a5iFZGM23a — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) March 22, 2022

One can witness all sorts outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The latest example comes courtesy of Irish Examiner journalist Cianan Brennan, who came across an apparent nun in the throes of religious fervour while listening to a preacher yesterday evening.

Footage of the rapturous scene has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter.

More power to her.