Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was remanded in custody on firearms offences following the death of his sister Sandra Boyd’s death from a gunshot wound.
- Ukraine’s Zelenskyy will address both houses of the Oireachtas in early April.
- The Taoiseach is leaving Covid isolation in the US and will travel to an EU summit in Brussels tomorrow.
- A judge quashed the decision not to proceed with the prosecution of Soldier F for two deaths on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.
- The Irish Air Corps celebrated its 100th year anniversary with a fly past across Dublin city.
- Coveney urged the UK to reconsider its Northern Ireland border pass proposal.
- A virologist said the government could respond to this latest wave of Covid-19 by implementing free mass antigen testing across the population.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: Nato estimates that up to 40,000 Russian troops have been killed, injured, captured or gone missing during the first month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
#CHINA: The search for clues into why a passenger jet suddenly dived and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended as rain soaked the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane’s fiery impact.
#ALBRIGHT: Madeleine Albright died of cancer at age 84. She was the first female US secretary of state and one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation.
PARTING SHOT
O'Connell street just now. I have no idea... pic.twitter.com/a5iFZGM23a— Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) March 22, 2022
One can witness all sorts outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The latest example comes courtesy of Irish Examiner journalist Cianan Brennan, who came across an apparent nun in the throes of religious fervour while listening to a preacher yesterday evening.
Footage of the rapturous scene has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter.
More power to her.
COMMENTS