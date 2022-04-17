Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins waves to the crowd at today's Easter Rising Commemoration. Source: Rollingnews

INTERNATIONAL

Civilians and soldiers celebrate Easter at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church (former Jesuit Church) in the western city of Lviv, amid threat of airstrikes. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE A series of airstrikes in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv in the north east of the war-scarred country left at least five dead and 13 injured, a regional health official said.

#NEW YORK The son of famed novelist Paul Auster has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in the drug overdose death of his 10-month-old daughter, New York City’s police have said.

#JERUSALEM More than 20 Israelis and Palestinians were wounded in several incidents in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, two days after major violence at the site.

PARTING SHOT

Patrick Dexter’s lockdown twitter videos of his cello playing in the beauty of the West of Ireland have become an antidote to the negativity of social media discourse.

His piece for Easter Sunday is a gorgeous rendition of Amazing Grace – accompanied by an incredible view and a light breeze.

Amazing Grace from the west coast of Ireland. Happy Easter! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/HmXeRXpDPb — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) April 17, 2022

