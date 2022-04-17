Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news
IRELAND
- Medics are treating and assessing a group of Ukrainian refugees who became unwell when they arrived at an emergency accommodation centre in North Cork last night. The Department of Integration said that it was a suspected vomiting bug outbreak.
- President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among the dignitaries present at an Easter Rising commemoration in Dublin today.
- The next Irish ambassador to the US has told The Journal that she hopes the crackdown on criminals such as the Kinahan cartel announced this week will make a difference.
- Gardaí are investigating after a man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Meath.
- Police launched a murder investigation after a woman died in a stabbing incident in County Antrim yesterday evening.
- Gardaí said that “for operational reasons” they would not release the results of a post mortem on the body of a man who died after he was assaulted in Limerick City at the weekend.
- A man aged in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after an assault in Dublin City.
- Owners of apartments in the Swords area of Dublin have been told they each need to pay €15,000 to repair fire safety defects in the development.
- A man aged in his 40s has been charged after €1.34 million in heroin was seized in Limerick on Friday.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE A series of airstrikes in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv in the north east of the war-scarred country left at least five dead and 13 injured, a regional health official said.
#NEW YORK The son of famed novelist Paul Auster has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in the drug overdose death of his 10-month-old daughter, New York City’s police have said.
#JERUSALEM More than 20 Israelis and Palestinians were wounded in several incidents in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, two days after major violence at the site.
PARTING SHOT
Patrick Dexter’s lockdown twitter videos of his cello playing in the beauty of the West of Ireland have become an antidote to the negativity of social media discourse.
His piece for Easter Sunday is a gorgeous rendition of Amazing Grace – accompanied by an incredible view and a light breeze.
Amazing Grace from the west coast of Ireland. Happy Easter! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/HmXeRXpDPb— Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) April 17, 2022
