#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,327 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741050

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

10 President 1916 President Michael D Higgins waves to the crowd at today's Easter Rising Commemoration. Source: Rollingnews

INTERNATIONAL

lviv-lviv-ukraine-17th-apr-2022-a-lady-seen-while-praying-lviv-residents-celebrate-the-liturgy-of-catholic-easter-in-saints-peter-and-paul-garrison-church-former-jesuit-church-in-the-western-c Civilians and soldiers celebrate Easter at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church (former Jesuit Church) in the western city of Lviv, amid threat of airstrikes. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE A series of airstrikes in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv in the north east of the war-scarred country left at least five dead and 13 injured, a regional health official said.

#NEW YORK The son of famed novelist Paul Auster has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in the drug overdose death of his 10-month-old daughter, New York City’s police have said. 

#JERUSALEM More than 20 Israelis and Palestinians were wounded in several incidents in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, two days after major violence at the site. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Patrick Dexter’s lockdown twitter videos of his cello playing in the beauty of the West of Ireland have become an antidote to the negativity of social media discourse. 

His piece for Easter Sunday is a gorgeous rendition of Amazing Grace – accompanied by an incredible view and a light breeze.

Comments are disabled for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie