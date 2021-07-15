The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RISING COVID: There will be “approximately” 1,000 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today, HSE chief Paul Reid has said. Speaking at the weekly HSE press briefing, Reid said “cases, most likely, will continue to rise from every day on now”.

2. #COURT: A man has appeared in Dundalk District Court charged in relation to a robbery at Lordship Credit Union eight years ago – during which Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered. Brendan “Benny” Treanor (33) with an address at Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk is also accused of conspiring with others to commit burglary within the State, over a four month period.

3. #NEW JOBS: Bord na Móna has announced plans to create 885 new jobs in the midlands over the next five years as it continues its transformation into a renewable energy company.

4. #NETHERLANDS: One of the Netherlands’ best-known crime reporters, Peter R de Vries who was shot earlier this month in an attack in Amsterdam has died, according to Dutch media reports.

5. #INJECTION: Planning permission given to set up the nation’s first supervised injection facility has been deemed invalid by An Bord Pleanála. Attempts to construct the centre have been in the works for years but had been blighted by planning permission problems sparked by concerns from locals.