The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #KILMAINHAM: A male teenager has been arrested after a man’s body was discovered in a lane in south inner city Dublin early this morning.
2. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson’s former attorney general Geoffrey Cox has said it would be “unconscionable” to override the Brexit divorce deal, as MPs are set to debate a controversial bill today.
3. #CONTACT TRACING: The HSE is directly targeting public health-trained students and recent graduates in a bid to quickly ramp up contact tracing capacity.
4. #LANGUAGE: The Department of Education has said it is considering suggestions it should remove certain novels from the school curriculum in the wake of this year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
5. #HOUSING: The price of student housing and accommodation has stayed mostly the same over the past year, a new report from property website Daft.ie has found.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #US ELECTION: US President Donald Trump has hosted his first indoor rally in three months in front of a packed, mostly mask-less crowd in Nevada, in open defiance of state regulations.
7. #COVID-19: The number of daily infections worldwide reached a new record yesterday, with 307,930 new confirmed infections, according to the World Health Organization. (BBC News)
8. #WEATHER: A warm and humid day is forecast around the country today, setting the tone for what’s set to be a mild week for many.
COMMENTS (1)