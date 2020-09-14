The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KILMAINHAM: A male teenager has been arrested after a man’s body was discovered in a lane in south inner city Dublin early this morning.

2. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson’s former attorney general Geoffrey Cox has said it would be “unconscionable” to override the Brexit divorce deal, as MPs are set to debate a controversial bill today.

3. #CONTACT TRACING: The HSE is directly targeting public health-trained students and recent graduates in a bid to quickly ramp up contact tracing capacity.

4. #LANGUAGE: The Department of Education has said it is considering suggestions it should remove certain novels from the school curriculum in the wake of this year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

5. #HOUSING: The price of student housing and accommodation has stayed mostly the same over the past year, a new report from property website Daft.ie has found.

6. #US ELECTION: US President Donald Trump has hosted his first indoor rally in three months in front of a packed, mostly mask-less crowd in Nevada, in open defiance of state regulations.

7. #COVID-19: The number of daily infections worldwide reached a new record yesterday, with 307,930 new confirmed infections, according to the World Health Organization. (BBC News)

8. #WEATHER: A warm and humid day is forecast around the country today, setting the tone for what’s set to be a mild week for many.