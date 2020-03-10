This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 6,056 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5039501
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 21 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: As Italy extends an internal lockdown across the whole country, the Irish government is now recommending against travel to the country

2. #COVID-19: Per head of population, Italy now has the most serious outbreak of any country, how did it get to this point?

3. #CAO: This year’s third-level CAO applications have shown a drop in demand for languages, arts and agriculture

4. #DUBLIN: Gardaí have said that anti-social crime in the area around the Grand Canal in the capital has “dramatically declined” since the introduction of a special patrol despite a serious assault in the area on Sunday. 

5. #CORONAVIRUS: Irish are being consumers assured there is ‘no strain on the food supply chain’ amid bulk buying at supermarkets across the country. 

6. #SUPER-ISH TUESDAY: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have drafted in some high-profile supporters as the Democratic contest heads for a possibly make-or-break vote in Michigan. 

7. #PRISONS: The Irish Prison Service is set to spend €1.3 million over the next four years on clothing including socks, runners and pyjamas for inmates.

8. #HEALTHCARE: A hospital patient from London who was the second person in the world to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity.

9. #AFGHANISTAN: The US has started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as part of a deal with the Taliban aimed at bringing peace to the country.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie