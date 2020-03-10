The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: As Italy extends an internal lockdown across the whole country, the Irish government is now recommending against travel to the country.

2. #COVID-19: Per head of population, Italy now has the most serious outbreak of any country, how did it get to this point?

3. #CAO: This year’s third-level CAO applications have shown a drop in demand for languages, arts and agriculture.

4. #DUBLIN: Gardaí have said that anti-social crime in the area around the Grand Canal in the capital has “dramatically declined” since the introduction of a special patrol despite a serious assault in the area on Sunday.

5. #CORONAVIRUS: Irish are being consumers assured there is ‘no strain on the food supply chain’ amid bulk buying at supermarkets across the country.

6. #SUPER-ISH TUESDAY: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have drafted in some high-profile supporters as the Democratic contest heads for a possibly make-or-break vote in Michigan.

7. #PRISONS: The Irish Prison Service is set to spend €1.3 million over the next four years on clothing including socks, runners and pyjamas for inmates.

8. #HEALTHCARE: A hospital patient from London who was the second person in the world to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity.

9. #AFGHANISTAN: The US has started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as part of a deal with the Taliban aimed at bringing peace to the country.

