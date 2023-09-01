Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rollingnews.ie Auryn & Ailbhe Ryan (11 years old & 8 years old, from Stradbally Laois enjoying the good vibes at Electric Picnic despite the gloomy weather. Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A masked dancer performs in celebration of the Gaijatra festival, or festival of cows in Kathmandu. Alamy Stock Photo

#SOUTH AFRICA The death toll from a fire that engulfed a Johannesburg building rose to 76, authorities have said, as relatives of the victims waited outside a mortuary to identify their loved ones.

#RUSSIA Ukraine’s Military intelligence has said that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia which damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

#GERMANY German prosecutors have charged a 98-year-old former SS guard for complicity in the killings of over 3,300 people at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

#FRANCE Parisians woke up today to a world without free-floating rented electric scooters, loathed as a pedestrian-bothering nuisance by some but mourned by others.

PARTING SHOT

Irish Defence Forces Troops practice moving an injured colleague on the battlefield before they deploy to Syria. Irish Defence Forces

The Glen of Imaal in Wicklow played host to 133 military personnel this week as they prepare to deploy on the last Irish peacekeeping mission to Syria.

The 68 Infantry Group will rotate into the mission area in October and take on duties in the Golan Heights, keeping the peace between warring factions.

In preparation for deployment the Infantry Group are being tested during a Mission

Readiness Exercise which puts commanders and soldiers through a demanding

series of scenarios based on the current situation in Syria.

Troops, drawn from across the country, have faced a series of scenarios involving simulated explosive strikes, air strikes, helicopter drills, anti-ambush tactics using a variety of advanced weapons systems, detailed planning and traditional peacekeeping methods.

They will be based at Camp Faouar in the Syrian Arab Republic and act as a Quick Reaction Force which responds to violent incidents against fellow peace keepers.