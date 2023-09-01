Advertisement

Friday 1 September 2023
# the evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
27 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Electric Picnic attendees-10 Rollingnews.ie Auryn & Ailbhe Ryan (11 years old & 8 years old, from Stradbally Laois enjoying the good vibes at Electric Picnic despite the gloomy weather. Rollingnews.ie

  • The mother of Luke McSweeney (24) and his younger sister Grace McSweeney (18), who both died in a car crash in Clonmel last Friday, has has urged mourners to make the world a better place in their memory
  • Ireland’s economy grew in the second quarter of this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.
  • The PSNI is investigating after a poster with details of three serving officers was placed on a bus shelter in Co Derry last night. 
  • Former Ireland coach Vera Pauw has said she is “absolutely fine” with captain Katie McCabe, in her first interview since the FAI decided not to renew her contract. 
  • Electric Picnic attendees have been told to remember to pack sunscreen as temperatures are set to reach highs of 23 degrees over tomorrow and on Sunday.
  • Dublin’s Busarás has reopened after an incident in which a man died after being struck by a bus. The incident happened last night at about 11.30pm.
  • Labour Party TD Sean Sherlock has said he will run in the Cork North-Central constituency or not run at all in the next election, following an overhaul in Dáil constituencies this week. 
  • Irish Rail has shut a loophole where pensioners and other free travel pass holders were reserving seats on multiple trains each day to give themselves flexibility over what service to actually take.
  • PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he will not resign from his role, following a lengthy meeting with his oversight body last night.

INTERNATIONAL

kathmandu-bagmati-nepal-1st-sep-2023-a-masked-dancer-performs-in-celebration-of-the-gaijatra-festival-or-festival-of-cows-in-kathmandu-hindus-celebrate-the-festival-to-honor-cows-and-commemora Alamy Stock Photo A masked dancer performs in celebration of the Gaijatra festival, or festival of cows in Kathmandu. Alamy Stock Photo

#SOUTH AFRICA The death toll from a fire that engulfed a Johannesburg building rose to 76, authorities have said, as relatives of the victims waited outside a mortuary to identify their loved ones.

#RUSSIA Ukraine’s Military intelligence has said that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia which damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

#GERMANY German prosecutors have charged a 98-year-old former SS guard for complicity in the killings of over 3,300 people at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

#FRANCE Parisians woke up today to a world without free-floating rented electric scooters, loathed as a pedestrian-bothering nuisance by some but mourned by others.

PARTING SHOT

Army UNDOF Irish Defence Forces Troops practice moving an injured colleague on the battlefield before they deploy to Syria. Irish Defence Forces

The Glen of Imaal in Wicklow played host to 133 military personnel this week as they prepare to deploy on the last Irish peacekeeping mission to Syria. 

The 68 Infantry Group will rotate into the mission area in October and take on duties in the Golan Heights, keeping the peace between warring factions. 

In preparation for deployment the Infantry Group are being tested during a Mission
Readiness Exercise which puts commanders and soldiers through a demanding
series of scenarios based on the current situation in Syria.

Troops, drawn from across the country, have faced a series of scenarios involving simulated explosive strikes, air strikes, helicopter drills, anti-ambush tactics using a variety of advanced weapons systems, detailed planning and traditional peacekeeping methods.

They will be based at Camp Faouar in the Syrian Arab Republic and act as a Quick Reaction Force which responds to violent incidents against fellow peace keepers. 

Niall O'Connor
