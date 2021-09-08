#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,100 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5544345

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Misty Morning 002 A foggy morning in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,545 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Gardaí are trying to establish a motive for the suspected murder-suicide in their investigation into the deaths of three people at a house in Kerry yesterday.
  • The Taoiseach said he has confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney despite the recent controvery over the Katherine Zappone appointment.
  • NIAC recommended that a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19 be given to over 65s living in residential care and anyone over the age of 80.
  • One of the top officials leading the government’s Sláintecare Reform Programme resigned.
  • What’s happening with the ban on the ‘most polluting’ solid fuels in homes? Our explainer takes you through it here.
  • The Cork Jazz Festival is returning in October after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions. 
  • A herd of Old Irish Goats have been returned to Howth Head in a bid to reduce the risk of fires on the hill and increase biodiversity. 
  • Weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms and rainfall around the country due to a risk of lightning and spot flooding

THE WORLD

featureimage Le Carillon cafe, a site of one of the November 2015 Paris attacks Source: Jerome Delay/AP

#FRANCE A nine-month long trial into the perpetrators of the November 2015 Paris attacks began today in a purpose-built facility.

#AFGHANISTAN The new Taliban government faced opposition from scattered protests in Afghan cities.

#INDONESIA At least 41 people have died following a fire at an overcrowded prison on the outskirts of Jakarta.

#UK Boris Johnson has been questioned over controversial tax plans.  

PARTING SHOT

7863 Harolds Cross Disney Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A campaign by UEFA and Disney is encouraging young girls to to take a shot at football.

The Playmaker’s programme incorporates narratives from movies like Frozen and the Incredibles during ten initial training sessions.

In the photo above, Arabella Shabalala (eight) and Sienna Castro Darcy (nine) play at Harold’s Cross Youth Football Club, one of 30 clubs around the country offering the programme.

