Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Simon Harris has been announced as the new leader of Fine Gael, paving his way to become Taoiseach.
- Four people have been killed in a single vehicle road collision in Armagh in the early hours this morning.
- A man has been charged in relation to the murder of Ian Baitson in Cobh, Co Cork.
- Former Tánaiste and deputy leader of Fine Gael Simon Coveney has said that he will be running in the next general election.
- Fine Gael has been “too left for too long” according to Mayo TD Michael Ring, who today called for the late-night licensing laws and the hate speech legislation to be scrapped.
- The driver of an articulated lorry has died after his vehicle crashed in Clonroche, Co Wexford.
- Support for Sinn Féin has fallen while Independents and Aontú have seen in a bounce following the recent referendums, a new poll shows.
- An advert display by JD Sports in Dublin city centre showing masked men on scrambler bikes has been condemned by politicians as promoting the vehicles, which have become a serious anti-social problem on Irish roads and in parks and recreational areas in recent years.
INTERNATIONAL
#MALAWI An Irish Aid worker living in Malawi has said that climate change is posing an “existential threat” that could leave parts of the country uninhabitable if temperatures keep rising.
#POLAND A commemoration has been held in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the so-called Great Escape during the Second World War in which 76 prisoners of war tunnelled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.
#BRITAIN Kate Middleton has said she is “enormously touched” by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement that she is being treated for cancer.
#RUSSIA Russia will observe a national day of mourning today after a massacre in a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.
PARTING SHOT
Like them or not, smartphones have become an essential part of most people’s lives.
The first iPhone was released in Europe in 2007, just 17 years ago. In that time smartphones have completely revolutionised how we communicate with one another and how we live our lives.
Phones have also gotten a lot more expensive than in the past, with new models and upgrades released every year.
Unless you update to Android 11 or higher, or iOS (Apple) version 15, you won’t be able to use the BOI app. For most Android users, anyone with a phone older than 2019 will be cut off.
Would that be an issue for you?
Today we’re asking, How old is your smartphone?
have your say