Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Harris with his parents Mary and Bart, after he was confirmed as the new leader of Fine Gael. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Parisian waiters race through the street's of Paris in the Cafe Race. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MALAWI An Irish Aid worker living in Malawi has said that climate change is posing an “existential threat” that could leave parts of the country uninhabitable if temperatures keep rising.

#POLAND A commemoration has been held in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the so-called Great Escape during the Second World War in which 76 prisoners of war tunnelled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.

#BRITAIN Kate Middleton has said she is “enormously touched” by the support she has received from around the world following her shock announcement that she is being treated for cancer.

Advertisement

#RUSSIA Russia will observe a national day of mourning today after a massacre in a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

PARTING SHOT

Like them or not, smartphones have become an essential part of most people’s lives.

The first iPhone was released in Europe in 2007, just 17 years ago. In that time smartphones have completely revolutionised how we communicate with one another and how we live our lives.

Phones have also gotten a lot more expensive than in the past, with new models and upgrades released every year.

Unless you update to Android 11 or higher, or iOS (Apple) version 15, you won’t be able to use the BOI app. For most Android users, anyone with a phone older than 2019 will be cut off.

Would that be an issue for you?

Today we’re asking, How old is your smartphone?