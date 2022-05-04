The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) to land owned by the Sisters of Charity religious order effectively amounts to public ownership.

2. #UKRAINE WAR European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU would impose a gradual Russian oil ban in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

3. #HEALTH COMMITTEE Members of the Oireachtas Health Committee have accused the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt of ‘seriously mishandling’ the proposed secondment of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College.

4. #SANTINA A woman who is on trial for the murder of a two-year-old girl arrived to the home of a friend with bleeding feet and said that her partner had accused her of trying to suffocate his child, a witness has told the court.

5. #DUBLIN EVENT There have been calls for Russian nationals to call off a planned V Day event in Phoenix Park this weekend, with both a Government minister and Ukrainians raising concerns about the rally.

