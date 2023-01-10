Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#BRAZIL Thousands protested in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to demand “no amnesty” for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed key buildings on Sunday.
#HOLLYWOOD The Golden Globes return tonight after being rocked by recent scandals, with the Banshees of Inisherin bringing several nominations.
#UK Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare went on sale, receiving a largely positive response from critics.
The BT Young Scientist exhibition is back in the RDS this week for the first time since before the pandemic struck – our reporter Carl Kinsella took a trip to Ballsbridge and down memory lane here.
