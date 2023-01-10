Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Consultants warned of stark impacts on patients due to “avoidable delays” experienced in the healthcare system in recent weeks.

in recent weeks. Trooper Shane Kearney is no longer in a critical condition, the Defence Forces announced, and is continuing to recover in Beaumont Hospital following the attack on UN Peacekeepers by Hezbollah in Lebanon last month.

is no longer in a critical condition, the Defence Forces announced, and is continuing to recover in Beaumont Hospital following the attack on UN Peacekeepers by Hezbollah in Lebanon last month. Walk-in flu vaccine clinics for children are operating this week in 10 counties following rising levels of flu among young people.

Community organisations and schools in Ballymun are planning events to allow locals to meet asylum seekers living in the area to push back against far-right fearmongering.

are planning events to allow locals to meet asylum seekers living in the area to push back against far-right fearmongering. Guinness owner Diageo plans to increase the price of its beers from next month due to inflation.

owner Diageo plans to increase the price of its beers from next month due to inflation. A Greek court will decide later this week whether to dismiss a case against an Irish man and 23 other people who were charged with crimes including people smuggling and espionage in the Mediterranean five years ago.

will decide later this week whether to dismiss a case against an Irish man and 23 other people who were charged with crimes including people smuggling and espionage in the Mediterranean five years ago. The Taoiseach and Minister for Housing indicated that housing targets for new homes will likely be revised upwards.

for new homes will likely be revised upwards. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the Taoiseach to visit Ukraine on a phone call between the two leaders earlier today.

THE WORLD

#BRAZIL Thousands protested in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to demand “no amnesty” for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed key buildings on Sunday.

#HOLLYWOOD The Golden Globes return tonight after being rocked by recent scandals, with the Banshees of Inisherin bringing several nominations.

#UK Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare went on sale, receiving a largely positive response from critics.

PARTING SHOT

The BT Young Scientist exhibition is back in the RDS this week for the first time since before the pandemic struck – our reporter Carl Kinsella took a trip to Ballsbridge and down memory lane here.