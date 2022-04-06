The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a historic joint sitting of the Oireachtas that Russia is “using hunger as a weapon” and that Ireland “has not remained neutral” on the disaster unfolding in his country. For live updates on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine click here.
2. #COURT A jury at the Central Criminal Court has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a 16-year-old accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj during a winter lockdown in 2021.
3. #OFFALY A man accused of murdering teacher Ashling Murphy has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.
4. #EMERGENCY The Mater Hospital has appealed to the public to avoid attending their emergency department due to a combination of Covid-19-related staff absences and high volumes of people attending the ED.
5. #TAX TAKE The Irish Exchequer recorded a surplus of €200 million in the first three months of the year after tax receipts jumped over 30% compared to the same period last year.
