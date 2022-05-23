Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An attempt by the teenager known as Boy B – who was found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel – to introduce new evidence in his appeal has been moved to a later date of 22 June at the request of the Court of Appeal.
- The length of time it takes for a death to be registered in Ireland could be reduced from three months to a matter of weeks under a proposal from the Department of Social Protection.
- The housing miniser said he will bring in additional legislation to further restrict the short-term letting of houses and apartments in the coming weeks.
- Here’s what we know about the new Covid-19 variant of concern that has been detected in Ireland.
- Senior US politicians met the Taoiseach today as part of a fact-finding mission into the Northern Ireland Protocol.
- A garda without authorisation to use emergency vehicle lights may be dismissed after turning them on as a warning about a dangerous incident on the road.
- Medical scientists will picket and refuse to do laboratory work tomorrow and Wednesday as part of a strike over unfilled posts, pay parity and career pathway issues.
- Gardaí are appealing for information following two handbag snatches in Limerick city in which the victims were threatened with a knife and a scissors.
THE WORLD
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “maximum sanctions” against Russia, including a full oil embargo, a ban on all Russian banks from global systems and a complete end to trade with the country.
#PARTYGATE New images published by ITV News show UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a glass at a party in Downing Street during a Covid-19 lockdown.
#DETAINED Former detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she was forced to sign a “false confession” before she was allowed to leave Iran.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
#INEQUALITY Billionaires’ wealth rose more in the first 24 months of the Covid-19 pandemic than in 23 years combined, according to a new report.
PARTING SHOT
An Irish man from Cork won a marathon in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia yesterday.
Nathan Ryan O’Hehir finished in two hours, 42 minutes and 47 seconds and told reporters it was the “hardest race [he's] ever done”.
COMMENTS