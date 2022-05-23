Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rainy weather today Source: Rollingnews.ie

An attempt by the teenager known as Boy B – who was found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel – to introduce new evidence in his appeal has been moved to a later date of 22 June at the request of the Court of Appeal.

has been moved to a later date of 22 June at the request of the Court of Appeal. The length of time it takes for a death to be registered in Ireland could be reduced from three months to a matter of weeks under a proposal from the Department of Social Protection.

in Ireland could be reduced from three months to a matter of weeks under a proposal from the Department of Social Protection. The housing miniser said he will bring in additional legislation to further restrict the short-term letting of houses and apartments in the coming weeks.

of houses and apartments in the coming weeks. Here’s what we know about the new Covid-19 variant of concern that has been detected in Ireland.

that has been detected in Ireland. Senior US politicians met the Taoiseach today as part of a fact-finding mission into the Northern Ireland Protocol .

. A garda without authorisation to use emergency vehicle lights may be dismissed after turning them on as a warning about a dangerous incident on the road.

to use emergency vehicle lights may be dismissed after turning them on as a warning about a dangerous incident on the road. Medical scientists will picket and refuse to do laboratory work tomorrow and Wednesday as part of a strike over unfilled posts, pay parity and career pathway issues.

tomorrow and Wednesday as part of a strike over unfilled posts, pay parity and career pathway issues. Gardaí are appealing for information following two handbag snatches in Limerick city in which the victims were threatened with a knife and a scissors.

Advertisement

THE WORLD

The photographs were obtained by ITV News Source: PA

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “maximum sanctions” against Russia, including a full oil embargo, a ban on all Russian banks from global systems and a complete end to trade with the country.

#PARTYGATE New images published by ITV News show UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a glass at a party in Downing Street during a Covid-19 lockdown.

#DETAINED Former detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she was forced to sign a “false confession” before she was allowed to leave Iran.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#INEQUALITY Billionaires’ wealth rose more in the first 24 months of the Covid-19 pandemic than in 23 years combined, according to a new report.

PARTING SHOT

An Irish man from Cork won a marathon in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia yesterday.

Nathan Ryan O’Hehir finished in two hours, 42 minutes and 47 seconds and told reporters it was the “hardest race [he's] ever done”.