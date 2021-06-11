#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Friday 11 Jun 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES The Commissioners from Mother and Baby Homes investigation have declined another invitation to appear before an Oireachtas committee where they would be questioned about their report.

2. #SUMMIT Irish and British leaders met today in Co Fermanagh for a summit of the British-Irish Council to discuss Covid-19 recovery and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

3. #HOSPITALS The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is at its lowest in almost nine months.

4. #SPREAD The Delta variant is growing at a rapid pace in the UK, doubling every 4.5 days in parts of England.

5. #PEDESTRIANISED Capel Street and Parliament Street in Dublin are becoming “traffic-free” this evening as part of a six-week trial.

Lauren Boland
