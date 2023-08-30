Advertisement

Wednesday 30 August 2023
Leah Farrell 16 year old Kristina Bondarenko from Ukraine at an Irish dancing class in Dublin.
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
1.4k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tipperary press brief-3 Sasko Lazarov Garda Press Office Superintendent Liam Geraghty speaking to media near the scene of the crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary. Sasko Lazarov

  • The two grandparents and their three-year-old grandson who died in a road crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary were named locally as tributes were paid. 
  • A report published today by the Electoral Commission recommended adding 14 more TDs, bringing the total number to 174, to represent the growing population. It also proposed the creation of four new constituencies
  • Leaving Cert students found out today if they had done enough to get a place on their course of choice as the CAO released round one offers.
  • A three-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Co Laois this afternoon.
  • The Journal’s Jane Matthews looked into who the winners and losers might be following the report on constituency boundaries published today.
  • A man in his mid-40s died in a single vehicle collision in Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co Donegal yesterday morning.
  • A medical inquiry found a well-known Dublin GP not guilty of professional misconduct over allegations that he conducted an unauthorised medical assessment of a psychiatric patient.
  • The family of a Catholic teenager killed by loyalist paramilitaries in 2002 expressed disappointment in the findings of a Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland report.

THE WORLD

steinhatchee-florida-usa-30th-aug-2023-daniel-dickert-wades-into-the-steinhatchee-river-which-remained-out-of-its-banks-on-wednesday-aug-30-2023-where-storm-surge-from-hurricane-idalia-swelled Alamy Stock Photo Daniel Dickert wades into the Steinhatchee River which remained out of its banks today. Alamy Stock Photo

#IDALIA Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida earlier today, bringing powerful winds and flooding.

#DRONES Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest night-time drone attack on Russian soil since the war began.

#COUP After winning re-election, Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba was ousted by military officers and is now under house arrest. 

PARTING SHOT

explainer banner

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we hear from the chief executive of the Electoral Commission.

Art O’Leary tells Sinead O’Carroll about how the group made their decisions to create four new constituencies and add 14 TDs to the Dáil.

Sinead was also joined by our Political Reporter Jane Matthews, Deputy Editor Christine Bohan, and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy to dissect the results and take a look at the political ramifications.

You can listen to the episode here

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
