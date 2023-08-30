Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#IDALIA Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida earlier today, bringing powerful winds and flooding.
#DRONES Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest night-time drone attack on Russian soil since the war began.
#COUP After winning re-election, Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba was ousted by military officers and is now under house arrest.
In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we hear from the chief executive of the Electoral Commission.
Art O’Leary tells Sinead O’Carroll about how the group made their decisions to create four new constituencies and add 14 TDs to the Dáil.
Sinead was also joined by our Political Reporter Jane Matthews, Deputy Editor Christine Bohan, and Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy to dissect the results and take a look at the political ramifications.
You can listen to the episode here.
