Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov Garda Press Office Superintendent Liam Geraghty speaking to media near the scene of the crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary. Sasko Lazarov

The two grandparents and their three-year-old grandson who died in a road crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary were named locally as tributes were paid.

in Cashel, Co Tipperary were named locally as tributes were paid. A report published today by the Electoral Commission recommended adding 14 more TDs, bringing the total number to 174, to represent the growing population. It also proposed the creation of four new constituencies .

. Leaving Cert students found out today if they had done enough to get a place on their course of choice as the CAO released round one offers.

as the CAO released round one offers. A three-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Co Laois this afternoon.

died after being hit by a car in Co Laois this afternoon. The Journal’s Jane Matthews looked into who the winners and losers might be following the report on constituency boundaries published today.

might be following the report on constituency boundaries published today. A man in his mid-40s died in a single vehicle collision in Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co Donegal yesterday morning.

yesterday morning. A medical inquiry found a well-known Dublin GP not guilty of professional misconduct over allegations that he conducted an unauthorised medical assessment of a psychiatric patient.

of professional misconduct over allegations that he conducted an unauthorised medical assessment of a psychiatric patient. The family of a Catholic teenager killed by loyalist paramilitaries in 2002 expressed disappointment in the findings of a Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland report.

THE WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Daniel Dickert wades into the Steinhatchee River which remained out of its banks today. Alamy Stock Photo

#IDALIA Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida earlier today, bringing powerful winds and flooding.

#DRONES Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest night-time drone attack on Russian soil since the war began.

#COUP After winning re-election, Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba was ousted by military officers and is now under house arrest.

