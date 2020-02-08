This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 8:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stepanek Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Stepanek Photography

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HAPPY VOTING: Voting day for the general election is finally upon us. Polls opened at 7am this morning and will remain so until 10pm tonight – here’s everything you need to know before casting your vote. 

2. #STORM CIARA: Status orange and yellow weather warnings are due to kick in over the coming hours as the latest storm approaches. 

3. #SHORTAGE: The Coronavirus death toll continues to rise as a “chronic shortage” has emerged of face masks and other shielding equipment from the virus. 

4. #ISLANDS: Voting on Ireland’s outer islands took place yesterday, one day ahead of the rest of the nation. 

5. #FIRED: US President Donald Trump has ousted two government officials who testified against him during his impeachment hearings. 

6. #GLOBAL WARMING: Antartica has recorded its hottest day since records began, with temperatures reaching 18.3 degrees Celsius.   

7. #CONCERNS: The Department of Housing and Local Government has been criticised after it only provided information about the availability of special voting templates for voters with sight loss yesterday morning. 

8. ACCOMMODATION: Planning permission for a 97-bedroom unit shared co-living apartment block in Rathmines has been approved by Dublin City Council. 

9. #FACTCHECK: Here’s how we ranked a number of claims made by politicians during the general election campaign.  

