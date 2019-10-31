The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IMPEACHMENT: The US House of Representatives has approved the rules for its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump with lawmakers voting 232-196 in favour of it.

2. #JAILED: A teacher who had sex with her 16-year-old pupil has been jailed for one year.

3. #HELD: Gardaí seized a gun and arrested three men in the Coolock area of North Dublin yesterday after stopping and searching a car.

4. #ULSTER SAYS NO: Proposals for an all-island domestic league in Ireland have been dealt a blow today as the Irish Football Association (IFA) say they will not sanction its clubs to take part in the competition.

5. #NOT LOVING IT: McDonald’s in Portugal has apologised after its Sundae Bloody Sundae ice cream ad.