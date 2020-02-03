Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A protest balloon against Leo Varadkar in Limerick. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Cheetah Saba with Damian Aspinall, one of two cheetahs, Saba and Nairo at Howletts Wild Animal Park, near Canterbury. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#HOSPITAL: The first patients arrived at a 1,000-bed hospital built in 10 days as part of China’s efforts to fight the coronavirus.

#EMERGENCY: An Air Canada Boeing 767 flight made a safe landing following problems with one of its engines and a ruptured tyre during take-off.

#US: Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a university in Texas.

PARTING SHOT

After the news of the sudden passing of Independent candidate Marese Skehan broke this evening, you may have wondered whether this situation had happened before.

From our research, it seems the last instance of a candidate passing away during the general election campaign was Fine Gael’s Eamonn Coogan who died during the 1948 election campaign.

Some candidates have died during local election campaigns in the past, but none it appears in the general election since 1948.