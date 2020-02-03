This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made headlines today…

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 Feb 2020, 8:59 PM
24 minutes ago 997 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4991330

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

general-election-ireland-2020 A protest balloon against Leo Varadkar in Limerick. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Voting for this year’s general election will not go ahead in Tipperary on Saturday following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan. 
  • RTÉ has reversed its stance on tomorrow’s Prime Time debate and has announced that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will be invited to take part.
  • Micheál Martin has once again ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin after the general election, adding that the election is about issues and not opinion polls.
  • Postgraduate researchers are increasingly vulnerable to bullying, abuse and harassment in Ireland’s third-level institutions, a student graduate officer has said. 
  • Independent Tipperary candidates are “seeking legal advice” to discern whether it is necessary to postpone the election in the county. 
  • A potential crannóg site has been located in Co Galway, according to an archaeologist. 
  • A 37-year-old man was found guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel murder plotters to gun down Dublin man Gary Hanley.
  • Richard Boyd Barrett, Peadar Tóibín and Catherine Murphy answered your election questions earlier today. 
  • Looking to see what each candidate wants to do for your constituency? We updated our general election candidate database earlier today with the answers to three key questions.

INTERNATIONAL 

cheetahs-to-be-rewilded Cheetah Saba with Damian Aspinall, one of two cheetahs, Saba and Nairo at Howletts Wild Animal Park, near Canterbury. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#HOSPITAL: The first patients arrived at a 1,000-bed hospital built in 10 days as part of China’s efforts to fight the coronavirus. 

#EMERGENCY: An Air Canada Boeing 767 flight made a safe landing following problems with one of its engines and a ruptured tyre during take-off. 

#US: Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a university in Texas. 

PARTING SHOT 

After the news of the sudden passing of Independent candidate Marese Skehan broke this evening, you may have wondered whether this situation had happened before. 

From our research, it seems the last instance of a candidate passing away during the general election campaign was Fine Gael’s Eamonn Coogan who died during the 1948 election campaign.

Some candidates have died during local election campaigns in the past, but none it appears in the general election since 1948. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie