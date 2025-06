NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Australian-born Irish resident Robert Pether was released from an Iraqi prison after four years. RTÉ RTÉ

INTERNATIONAL

Carlos Alcaraz, reigning French Open champion, made it into the final this evening. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: Israeli-backed Gaza aid sites closed as the IDF issued evacuation warnings ahead of attack

#WHITE HOUSE: Trump said Musk has ‘lost his mind’ as he considers ditching his Tesla amid public bust-up

#UKRAINE: At least four people died and 20 were wounded in overnight Russian drone strikes on Kyiv

#FRANCE: Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz into French Open final as Lorenzo Musetti retires

PARTING SHOT

Have any of you wondered why Google seems… a little off in its search results recently?

We dug into this on The Journal last week, and today tech journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker unpacked what has gone wrong on The Explainer podcast. Is this just a business model in decline, or is the rise of AI accelerating a wider shift?

You can listen to the full episode, here.

