Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Maev Doyle, the victim of disgraced garda Mark Doyle, spoke to reporters after her former partner was sentenced to six years in prison today. Rolling News Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington D.C. today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OVAL OFFICE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden for the annual St Patrick’s Day meeting in the Oval Office.

#UKRAINE: Russian strikes on Ukrainian city of Odesa killed 20 people, including rescuers

#GAZA: Netanyahu approved plans for military operation in Rafah and “evacuation” of civilians

#CHELTENHAM: Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend won Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins today

#YELLOWSTONE PARK: Pierce Brosnan was hit with €460 fine for entering off-limits thermal area of Yellowstone Park

PARTING SHOT

It’s St Patrick’s Day eve eve.

There’s plenty to look forward to in the next few days – whether’s it’s planning to attend your local parade, watching the rugby or simply settling down on the couch and switching off your notifications (and the working part of your brain) to watch Lindsay Lohan’s new Irish-set romcom.

To help get yourself in the mood for celebrations over the weekend, it’s worth checking out this clip highlighting the country’s 70 million-strong diaspora – and what just a few of them are getting up to in their various far- and near-flung locales.