Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Naval divers were deployed to search the seabed off West Cork for a “substantial” drugs haul
- Disgraced garda who assaulted ex-wife and stepsons over 12-year period was jailed for six years today
- Speaking outside the court, Maev Doyle, the victim, said it’s time Ireland “did better for our women”
- The Taoiseach was accused of “pandering to fears whipped up by far-right” in asylum seeker comments
- Polling clerk allegedly tried to deny a vote to a black Irish person during last week’s referendums
- Leo Varadkar spoke to US President Joe Biden on six Irish citizens who are still stuck in Gaza
- Locals urged Clare County Council to green light Trump’s plans to build a pickleball courts at his Doonbeg resort
- Seven men were discovered inside of a trailer at Rosslare Europort this morning
- Rain, sun, wind: What weather to expect this St Patrick’s Day weekend
- The Stardust inquest Coroner told the jury today that they must be “arbiters of the facts“
- Gardaí are probing a gangland link after man was attacked on O’Connell St by masked assailants
- One new case of measles was confirmed in Ireland today, the fifth this year
- Bank of Ireland warned customers of fake articles designed to “steal their money” with crypto scams
- Netflix announced an eight episode “epic” about the Guinness family
INTERNATIONAL
#OVAL OFFICE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with US President Joe Biden for the annual St Patrick’s Day meeting in the Oval Office.
#UKRAINE: Russian strikes on Ukrainian city of Odesa killed 20 people, including rescuers
#GAZA: Netanyahu approved plans for military operation in Rafah and “evacuation” of civilians
#CHELTENHAM: Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend won Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins today
#YELLOWSTONE PARK: Pierce Brosnan was hit with €460 fine for entering off-limits thermal area of Yellowstone Park
PARTING SHOT
It’s St Patrick’s Day eve eve.
There’s plenty to look forward to in the next few days – whether’s it’s planning to attend your local parade, watching the rugby or simply settling down on the couch and switching off your notifications (and the working part of your brain) to watch Lindsay Lohan’s new Irish-set romcom.
To help get yourself in the mood for celebrations over the weekend, it’s worth checking out this clip highlighting the country’s 70 million-strong diaspora – and what just a few of them are getting up to in their various far- and near-flung locales.
