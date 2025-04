NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Details from the much-anticipated Grace case report were published today after an eight-year investigation. Alamy, file Alamy, file

INTERNATIONAL

The Maldives banned Israelis from tourist hotspots in 'solidarity' with Palestinians today. Alamy, file Alamy, file

#UKRAINE: A US special envoy claimed Vladimir Putin is open to a ‘permanent peace’ deal with Ukraine

#MALDIVES: The Maldives banned Israelis from tourist hotspot in ‘solidarity’ with Palestinians.

Advertisement

#HARVARD: Harvard University was hit with $2.2 billion funding freeze after rejecting White House demands

#WASHINGTON: Trump namechecked Ireland again as he suggested pharma import tariffs may be imposed soon

PARTING SHOT

Offaly native Shane Lowry congratulated his friend Rory McIlroy on his win at the Masters. Shane Lowry / X Shane Lowry / X / X

The country and the golf world is still revelling following Rory McIlroy’s chaotic, dramatic and historic Masters win on Sunday.

Fellow competitor and friend Shane Lowry congratulated McIlroy on his win today, posting online that he has “never been happier to watch someone else achieve something I want so badly”.

If you want to relive the moment, and hear some top-tier commentary and analysis on the European golfer’s amazing Career Grand Slam, you can listen to the most-recent episode of The42FM, out now wherever you get your podcasts.