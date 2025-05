NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The funeral of Garda Kevin Flatley took place in Dublin this afternoon.

INTERNATIONAL

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chaired a meeting between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

#ISTANBUL: Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 1,000 POWs and indicated that future direct talks are on the cards

#UNITED STATES: Cassie took the stand again in the sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

#NETHERLANDS: International Criminal Court prosecutor stood down as a sexual misconduct probe is carried out

#STANDFORD: US students entered their fifth day of a ‘complete fast’ in protest over university ties to Israel

#ALBANIA: European leaders met to discuss Ukraine and economic security today

PARTING SHOT

Portmarnock Beach in Dublin is one of four beaches in the capital that have been awarded.

A record number of Blue Flags have been handed out to beaches and marinas around Ireland this year, with a total of 99 awarded around Ireland.

The Blue Flag awards and recognises excellent water quality and for maintaining other standards, including safety standards.

See if your local swimming spot made the list this year, here.