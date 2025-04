NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PTSB customers were repeatedly ‘timed out’ from their online banking accounts earlier today. Alamy, file Alamy, file

INTERNATIONAL

Canadian Prime Minister faces his main rival Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a TV debate tonight. Alamy, file Alamy, file

#CANADA: Mark Carney has re-energised Canada’s Liberals and tonight faces his main rival in a TV debate, assistant news editor Rónán Duffy writes

#ITALY: Four people died after a cable car crash in Italy

Advertisement

#FLORIDA: At least six people were injured following a shooting at a US university campus

#WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump said he is in ‘no rush’ to reach a deal with EU on tariffs as he met the Italian PM, Giorgia Meloni

#UKRAINE: Zelenskyy said Trump’s envoy is ‘spreading Russian narratives‘ as officials meet in Paris

PARTING SHOT

Private Klaidas Kulikauskas from the 126th Infantry Battalion during today's mission readiness exercise in the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

Members of the Irish Defence Forces completed a mission readiness exercise in Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow ahead of their deployment in Lebanon with UN peacekeepers.

The exercise tests troops across a range of different scenarios, including live firing, casualty evacuations and counter IED operations. These measures ensure the troops are ready ahead of their peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon.

Sasko Lazarov from RollingNews captured this image of Private Klaidas Kulikauskas from the 126th Infantry Battalion during the exercise this afternoon in the region of the Wicklow Mountains.