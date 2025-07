NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man responsible for Private Seán Rooney's murder was sentence to death in Lebanon today. Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

INTERNATIONAL

The EU-US tariff deal received stinging criticism from European leaders today. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: Israel is due to begin another 10-hour military ‘pause’ in Gaza as the UN pushed for two-state talks

#SCOTLAND: The last-minute US-EU tariff deal earned stinging criticism from European leaders.

#PERU: An environmental activist was shot dead in Peru over work to save Amazon rainforest

Advertisement

#GERMANY: Three people were killed in a German train derailment yesterday

#ENGLAND: The older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher was charged with rape

PARTING SHOT

This whole tariff stuff is confusing, isn’t it?

One would think, after months of discussion, we’d all be semi-professional economists.

But, again and again, we seem to have to pause and check our knowledge.

Well, don’t you fear. Reporter Diarmuid Pepper has all the latest you need to know on the Section 232 investigation – the thing most pundits have mentioned on television and radio over the last few days.

Any concerns about tariffs on pharma? How high will they be? What is the story with them? Read the full explainer here to get the whole story.