A DUBLIN MAN has died while on a cycling holiday in the French Pyrenees.

Niall Kieran, a south Dublin native, was on a cycling trip with his father when the fatal accident occurred. It is believed that the two were on holiday to coincide with the Tour de France, which finished on Sunday.

It’s understood that the accident occurred in the Hautes-Pyrenees area when the 29-year-old left the road and just before 9 am in the morning. Emergency services attended the scene, including several firefighters, but were unable to save his life.

Tributes have been shared from Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club, of which he was a member.

“It is with deep sorrow that we have to share the news of the tragic passing of clubmate Niall Kieran in a cycling accident,” a statement shared on social media read.

“Those who knew Niall would be aware that he was so looking forward to this trip with his dad. Niall loved every aspect of cycling – weekend spins, racing and the social side. He was well known and loved throughout the club.”

“Niall will be sorely missed by all those in the club who knew him. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences especially go out to Gerry. The club extends its deepest sympathies to all the extended Kieran family at this sad time,” the statement continued.

He worked with the Houses of the Oireachtas in the IT department in Dáil Éireann providing technological support to the Oireachtas committees’ section.

The Department of Foreign of Affairs have said they are aware of the incident and are providing consular assistance to the family.