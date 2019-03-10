The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLONDALKIN: There are calls to delay the closure of a Direct Provision centre in west Dublin, as it may mean dozens need to find a new place to live.

2. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: People living in Direct Provision also spoke to TheJournal.ie about their experiences.

3. #ISIS: Gardaí have contacted the Louth family of an Irish woman detained in Syria, whom gardaí have confirmed was radicalised, RTÉ reported.

4. #BREXIT: Theresa May faces the fight of her political career this week as the Brexit endgame gets under way, and this explainer outlines what could happen in Westminster over the coming days.

5. #SPINRAZA: The row over “exorbitant” medication Spinraza rumbles on, as parents of children with a rare genetic condition have called for negotiations between the HSE and a pharmaceutical company to be sped up.

6. #PSNI: A 77-year-old man has been charged as part of a historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast.

7. #GSOC: Around 80% of pepper spray discharges by gardaí from 2016 to 2018 weren’t reported to GSOC within the mandatory 48-hour period, figures show.

8. #COURT: A man in his 50s is due to appear before Navan District Court today in relation to a significant drug seizure in Meath.

9. #CAT-ASTROPHE: If you’re planning to travel to the UK with your pet after a no-deal Brexit, here’s what you’ll need.