The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PEOPLE’S VOTE Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to back an amendment calling for a second referendum on Brexit in an attempt to avoid a no-deal scenario.

2. #OMNIBUS BILL The Dáil will begin debating a major piece of legislation today, which will aim to prepare Ireland for a no-deal Brexit.

3. #RECESSION The Parliamentary Budget Office has warned that a no-deal Brexit could create a budget deficit in Ireland for up to five years.

4. #AUSTRALIA An Australian cardinal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.

5. #WICKLOW A 19 year-old man has been killed after the car he was travelling in struck ditch near Arklow, Co Wicklow last night.

6. #BORDER WALL Democrats will move to block US President Donald Trump’s decision to call a national emergency to fund a controversial border wall in the House of Representatives today.

7. #BITTER PILL More than 60,000 people have signed a petition urging the government not to introduce a 23% VAT rate on vitamin and mineral supplements on 1 March.

8. #WEATHER Warm weather will continue across the country today, when good spells of sunshine will see afternoon temperatures ranging from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.