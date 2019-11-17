This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,275 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4894610
Image: Shutterstock/Timolina
Image: Shutterstock/Timolina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPERATION THOR: A criminal gang is targeting cares parked at five-a-side football pitches located near the M50.

2. #UNBECOMING: Britain’s Prince Andrew is facing further criticism this morning after an extraordinary interview with the BBC broadcast last night on his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

3. #UNITED IRELAND: In her speech at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis yesterday, leader Mary Lou McDonald said that an Irish unity referendum must happen in the next five years.

4. #STATE OF THE PARTIES: Fine Gael has retained a slim lead over Fianna Fáil in the latest opinion poll for the Sunday Times.

5. #OUT TO BAT: In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes has said her salary is too high and said she has no intention of leaving the organisation until her contract expires.

6. #COLÁISTE LÚ: Parents have threatened legal action after accusing a Dundalk school of sidelining an Irish language voice on the board.

7. #CLAIRE BYRNE POLL: 35% of people would pay water charges if they were brought in now.

8. #ISIS: The family of Lisa Smith want her to tell her story on the Late Late Show when she returns to Ireland, their spokesperson has told the Irish Sunday Mirror.

9. #FRONT PAGES: The bias in UK papers is more obvious than ever, but what exactly is driving it?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie