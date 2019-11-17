The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPERATION THOR: A criminal gang is targeting cares parked at five-a-side football pitches located near the M50.

2. #UNBECOMING: Britain’s Prince Andrew is facing further criticism this morning after an extraordinary interview with the BBC broadcast last night on his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

3. #UNITED IRELAND: In her speech at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis yesterday, leader Mary Lou McDonald said that an Irish unity referendum must happen in the next five years.

4. #STATE OF THE PARTIES: Fine Gael has retained a slim lead over Fianna Fáil in the latest opinion poll for the Sunday Times.

5. #OUT TO BAT: In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes has said her salary is too high and said she has no intention of leaving the organisation until her contract expires.

6. #COLÁISTE LÚ: Parents have threatened legal action after accusing a Dundalk school of sidelining an Irish language voice on the board.

7. #CLAIRE BYRNE POLL: 35% of people would pay water charges if they were brought in now.

8. #ISIS: The family of Lisa Smith want her to tell her story on the Late Late Show when she returns to Ireland, their spokesperson has told the Irish Sunday Mirror.

9. #FRONT PAGES: The bias in UK papers is more obvious than ever, but what exactly is driving it?