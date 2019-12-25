The 9 at 9: Christmas Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORK: A man has appeared in court charged over a stabbing incident in Cork which left three people injured.

2. #FUENGIROLA: A British father and his two children have drowned in a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol.

3. #OUT OUT: Nightclub and pub opening hours are ‘archaic’ and need to be reformed, the Taoiseach has said.

4. #CHRISTMAS DAY: Many of us will be staying at home with family and friends this Christmas Day, but here’s what it’s like for some others who have to work this 25 December.

5. #WARNING: The office of Transport Minister Shane Ross warned Luas operator of ‘increase in anti-social behaviour’.

6. #OPINION POLL: A majority of people in Ireland want to allow Irish citizens abroad to vote in presidential elections, a new poll has found.

7. #STILL THERE: Leo Varadkar’s third Christmas as Taoiseach means he’s no longer the shortest-serving office holder.

8. #BUSKING: Glen Hansard, Imelda May and Hudson Taylor joined a Christmas Eve busk in Dublin city last night.

9. #HE WAS HERE: Reports are coming into TheJournal.ie that Santa paid a visit to children all over Ireland last night, with them all waking up bright and early this morning to see what he brought them. We hope you have a very merry Christmas.

