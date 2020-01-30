The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ADVERTS: Between them, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have spent over €50,000 on Facebook adverts since the beginning of the general election campaign.

2. #SAFETY: Part of the NCT test has been suspended with immediate effect over safety checks on vehicle lifts.

3. #CONTAGION: The number of deaths from coronavirus in China has spiked as a global health emergency could be declared later today.

4. #ABUSE OF POWER: At the Senate impeachment trial yesterday, Trump’s defence claimed that trading US military aid for political favours isn’t an impeachable offence.

5. #SPAIN: The Port of Cork has said the decision from a ferry operator to cease its Cork-Santander route is “very disappointing”.

6. #GE2020: Fine Gael TD Catherine Noone – who was criticised for describing the Taoiseach as “autistic” – was denied a chance to do a broadcast interview after having an internal mock interview with the party.

7. #NEW YORK: An alleged Weinstein victim told a court of an assault at a New York apartment.

8. #SYRIA: Many female asylum seekers and refugees in Ireland are living with depression, anxiety and PTSD, a new report has found.

9. #CALIFORNIA: Kobe Bryant’s widow shared an emotional tribute to the basketball legend on Instagram.

