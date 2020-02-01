The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONG GOODBYE: The UK finally left the EU last night, with the jubilant Nigel Farage leading the main celebrations in London.

2. #ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Sinn Féin has moved into second place ahead of Fine Gael according to a new opinion poll.

3. #VIRUS: Greg McDonough is an Irishman living in China. He’s currently stuck in a town with his wife and child as the country reels from the coronavirus outbreak.

4. #EVACUATED: Donald Trump has banned foreign nationals “who pose a risk” from coronavirus entering the US, while three Irish citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan.

5. #YOUR CHOICE: The deadline for applying for an undergraduate degree through the CAO is this evening.

6. #OVERFLOW: Sallins, Co Kildare is bursting at the seams and we went to see what its growing population is prioritising ahead of the general election.

7. #UNDER PRESSURE: In a tense interview with Bryan Dobson on RTÉ, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said his staff committed him to backing a rent freeze by mistake.

8. #RAGING: MEP Mairead McGuinness has said some of Nigel Farage’s own colleagues agreed with her cutting him off mid-sentence in the EU parliament this week.

9. #OVER WITH: Any possibility of Donald Trump being removed from office in the Senate impeachment trial now appears to be over, as the calling of witnesses was rejected last night.