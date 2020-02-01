This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONG GOODBYE: The UK finally left the EU last night, with the jubilant Nigel Farage leading the main celebrations in London

2. #ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Sinn Féin has moved into second place ahead of Fine Gael according to a new opinion poll.

3. #VIRUS: Greg McDonough is an Irishman living in China. He’s currently stuck in a town with his wife and child as the country reels from the coronavirus outbreak.

4. #EVACUATED: Donald Trump has banned foreign nationals “who pose a risk” from coronavirus entering the US, while three Irish citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan.

5. #YOUR CHOICE: The deadline for applying for an undergraduate degree through the CAO is this evening

6. #OVERFLOW: Sallins, Co Kildare is bursting at the seams and we went to see what its growing population is prioritising ahead of the general election

7. #UNDER PRESSURE: In a tense interview with Bryan Dobson on RTÉ, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said his staff committed him to backing a rent freeze by mistake

8. #RAGING: MEP Mairead McGuinness has said some of Nigel Farage’s own colleagues agreed with her cutting him off mid-sentence in the EU parliament this week.

9. #OVER WITH: Any possibility of Donald Trump being removed from office in the Senate impeachment trial now appears to be over, as the calling of witnesses was rejected last night

