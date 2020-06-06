This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 June, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEED TO KNOW: From Ireland’s accelerated plan to re-opening to Donald Trump’s declaration of America being “largely through” the pandemic, here’s today’s Covid-19 main points.

2. #THROUGH THE PHASES: The daily Department of Health briefings will drop to two days a week as Ireland enters Phase Two. 

3. #EXPLAINER: The government has extended the pandemic payment schemes. Here’s what you need to know.

4. #GERMANY: The suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is being “investigated for two other child disappearances”

5. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: A street section near the White House has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.

6. #MALI: Al-Qaeda’s chief in north Africa has been killed, the French defence minister has said.

7. #REPEAL THE EIGHTH: A new documentary is taking a behind-the-scenes look at the Together for Yes campaign.

8. #PROTESTS: Why is a new law in Hong Kong about the Chinese national anthem so controversial?

9. #SATURDAY SERVING: Here are two recipes to help you put the “aah” in afternoon tea, from County Derry.

