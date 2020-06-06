The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #NEED TO KNOW: From Ireland’s accelerated plan to re-opening to Donald Trump’s declaration of America being “largely through” the pandemic, here’s today’s Covid-19 main points.
2. #THROUGH THE PHASES: The daily Department of Health briefings will drop to two days a week as Ireland enters Phase Two.
3. #EXPLAINER: The government has extended the pandemic payment schemes. Here’s what you need to know.
4. #GERMANY: The suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is being “investigated for two other child disappearances”.
5. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: A street section near the White House has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.
6. #MALI: Al-Qaeda’s chief in north Africa has been killed, the French defence minister has said.
7. #REPEAL THE EIGHTH: A new documentary is taking a behind-the-scenes look at the Together for Yes campaign.
8. #PROTESTS: Why is a new law in Hong Kong about the Chinese national anthem so controversial?
9. #SATURDAY SERVING: Here are two recipes to help you put the “aah” in afternoon tea, from County Derry.
