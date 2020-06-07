This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 June, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 8:45 AM
50 minutes ago 3,171 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE BANKS: A couple had their mortgage approval pulled because one of them is on the wage subsidy scheme

2. #CARRIGALINE: Gardaí are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Cork last night

3. #GREEN PARTY: It’s looking likely that Catherine Martin will challenge Eamon Ryan for the leadership of the Green Party

4. #ONLY OPTION: People will have to rely on family and friends for a “dig out” until creches re-open, Minister Simon Harris has said. 

5. #SUMMER: Ireland could have an “air bridge” with France, Portugal, Germany and maybe Greece

6. #GOWRAN: A cyclist in his 60s has died following a road crash in Kilkenny.

7. #PHASE TWO: Shoppers are being told to expect queues when retail outlets begin to open back up tomorrow. 

8. #KICK IT OUT: Over on The42 this morning, it takes a look at the prevalence of racist incidents in Irish football and how they’re dealt with. 

9. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: Writing in TheJournal.ie, noted US journalist Jeff Jarvis says white America must learn to share its power and morally confront its racial legacies.

Sean Murray
