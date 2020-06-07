The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE BANKS: A couple had their mortgage approval pulled because one of them is on the wage subsidy scheme.

2. #CARRIGALINE: Gardaí are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Cork last night.

3. #GREEN PARTY: It’s looking likely that Catherine Martin will challenge Eamon Ryan for the leadership of the Green Party.

4. #ONLY OPTION: People will have to rely on family and friends for a “dig out” until creches re-open, Minister Simon Harris has said.

5. #SUMMER: Ireland could have an “air bridge” with France, Portugal, Germany and maybe Greece.

6. #GOWRAN: A cyclist in his 60s has died following a road crash in Kilkenny.

7. #PHASE TWO: Shoppers are being told to expect queues when retail outlets begin to open back up tomorrow.

8. #KICK IT OUT: Over on The42 this morning, it takes a look at the prevalence of racist incidents in Irish football and how they’re dealt with.

9. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: Writing in TheJournal.ie, noted US journalist Jeff Jarvis says white America must learn to share its power and morally confront its racial legacies.