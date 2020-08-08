The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: New localised restrictions took effect from midnight for Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

2. #REACTION: There was a high degree of anger from local TDs to the new restrictions for these counties.

3. #DEBUNKED: This morning, we tackle some of the latest misinformation on social media that claimed wearing a face covering gives you Legionnaires’ disease (or pleurisy).

4. #HSE: Only 209 workers who applied for the Be On Call for Ireland initiative have been placed in the health service.

5. #LUMP SUM: All TDs who lost their seats in the last election have paid back their “parachute” payments.

6. #MISSING PERSON: An appeal has been made to help trace a missing 24-year-old man from Ennis.

7. #THIRD LEVEL: Around 4,000 applicants will receive their Round Zero CAO offers today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #CALMED WATERS: The board of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) presented a united front last night at the end of a rancorous week.

9. #WEATHER: It’s going to be a lovely day for much of the country, with dry, sunny spells and temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees.