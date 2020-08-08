The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #RESTRICTIONS: New localised restrictions took effect from midnight for Kildare, Offaly and Laois.
2. #REACTION: There was a high degree of anger from local TDs to the new restrictions for these counties.
3. #DEBUNKED: This morning, we tackle some of the latest misinformation on social media that claimed wearing a face covering gives you Legionnaires’ disease (or pleurisy).
4. #HSE: Only 209 workers who applied for the Be On Call for Ireland initiative have been placed in the health service.
5. #LUMP SUM: All TDs who lost their seats in the last election have paid back their “parachute” payments.
6. #MISSING PERSON: An appeal has been made to help trace a missing 24-year-old man from Ennis.
7. #THIRD LEVEL: Around 4,000 applicants will receive their Round Zero CAO offers today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #CALMED WATERS: The board of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) presented a united front last night at the end of a rancorous week.
9. #WEATHER: It’s going to be a lovely day for much of the country, with dry, sunny spells and temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees.
COMMENTS