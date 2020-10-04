#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 7,923 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5223121
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SELLING OUR GENES: Teaming up with the Business Post, investigative platform Noteworthy reports this morning on how government inaction is allowing the private sector to take control of our DNA.

2. #TAKING STOCK: 100 days in, it’s not been a perfect start for the new government. Here’s a look back at the first few months, and why the new government badly needs a win.

3. #COVID-19: US President Donald Trump has released a video saying he’s feeling “much better” amid conflicting reports about his condition

4. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: A “willingness on all sides” has seen assisted dying become a political reality ahead of a Dáil vote this coming Wednesday

5. #TULLOW: A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a crash in Carlow yesterday

6. #CORONAVIRUS: The acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has strongly urged the public to limit their social interactions as 613 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday

7. #GREEN PARTY: Addressing the Green Party national convention yesterday, leader Eamon Ryan said the government will spend €1 million a day on walking and cycling.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #ARMENIA: Irish-Armenians are calling for the international community to intervene as deadly fighting continues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

9. #HO HO HO: No more sitting on Santa’s lap as grotto visits are set to move online this year

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie