The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SELLING OUR GENES: Teaming up with the Business Post, investigative platform Noteworthy reports this morning on how government inaction is allowing the private sector to take control of our DNA.



2. #TAKING STOCK: 100 days in, it’s not been a perfect start for the new government. Here’s a look back at the first few months, and why the new government badly needs a win.

3. #COVID-19: US President Donald Trump has released a video saying he’s feeling “much better” amid conflicting reports about his condition.

4. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: A “willingness on all sides” has seen assisted dying become a political reality ahead of a Dáil vote this coming Wednesday.

5. #TULLOW: A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a crash in Carlow yesterday.

6. #CORONAVIRUS: The acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has strongly urged the public to limit their social interactions as 613 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

7. #GREEN PARTY: Addressing the Green Party national convention yesterday, leader Eamon Ryan said the government will spend €1 million a day on walking and cycling.

8. #ARMENIA: Irish-Armenians are calling for the international community to intervene as deadly fighting continues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

9. #HO HO HO: No more sitting on Santa’s lap as grotto visits are set to move online this year.