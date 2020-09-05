This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 8:50 AM
46 minutes ago 3,736 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196270
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said that Ireland is “still in control” of the spread of Covid-19. 

2. #CASHEL: A man will appear in court today in relation to the seizure of €35,000 worth of drugs from a house in Cashel. 

3. #CITYWEST: The HSE said that there has been an increase in the uptake of self-isolation facilities at CityWest hotel.

4. #ALLEGATIONS: Donald Trump is denying a report that he made disparaging remarks about US service members who have been captured or killed. 

5. #EU COMMISSION: Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes Ireland remains well placed to secure a substantive EU Commission portfolio having selected two “high calibre” candidates.

6. #WEATHER: The weather this weekend is set to bring a mixed picture of sun and rain.

7. #TESTING: Two additional pop-up coronavirus test centres are to open in north inner city Dublin and west Dublin this weekend. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #PAT FINUCANE: The UK government has been asked to explain how it intends to comply with a Supreme Court ruling for a human rights compliant probe into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

9. #LIMERICK: A murder accused told gardaí that he stabbed his friend in a pub after the deceased man insisted he was owed €100 for cocaine, a trial has heard. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie