The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said that Ireland is “still in control” of the spread of Covid-19.

2. #CASHEL: A man will appear in court today in relation to the seizure of €35,000 worth of drugs from a house in Cashel.

3. #CITYWEST: The HSE said that there has been an increase in the uptake of self-isolation facilities at CityWest hotel.

4. #ALLEGATIONS: Donald Trump is denying a report that he made disparaging remarks about US service members who have been captured or killed.

5. #EU COMMISSION: Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes Ireland remains well placed to secure a substantive EU Commission portfolio having selected two “high calibre” candidates.

6. #WEATHER: The weather this weekend is set to bring a mixed picture of sun and rain.

7. #TESTING: Two additional pop-up coronavirus test centres are to open in north inner city Dublin and west Dublin this weekend.

8. #PAT FINUCANE: The UK government has been asked to explain how it intends to comply with a Supreme Court ruling for a human rights compliant probe into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

9. #LIMERICK: A murder accused told gardaí that he stabbed his friend in a pub after the deceased man insisted he was owed €100 for cocaine, a trial has heard.