The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: There is a serious frustration at teaching job cuts during the crisis, with one Louth school having class sizes of 33 as available classrooms lie empty.

2. #THE CANDIDATES: Who’s in the running for Phil Hogan’s job? And will Ireland keep the key trade portfolio? We take a look at the possibilities here.

3. #HOUSE PARTIES: Cabinet is set to meet today to consider new Garda enforcement powers.

4. #LONDON: A passenger was taken off a Ryanair flight at Stansted after receiving a test to confirm he had Covid-19.

5. #RESIGNING: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced he will step down amid health concerns.

6. #ELECTION: Donald Trump has said Joe Biden is a destroyer of American “greatness” as he accepted the Republican nomination for the presidency.

7. #HOUSING: The average asking price for a newly-listed home is €280,000 nationally, and €383,000 in Dublin.

8. #AUTUMN SCHEDULE: Drama by the creator of Derry Girls and a documentary filmed during Jack Charlton’s final year are among the programmes on Virgin Media’s new schedule.