The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #CORONAVIRUS: 12 months on, workers out of work due to the pandemic have described their experiences and hopes for the future.
2. #FACTFIND: Has Ireland experienced “excess mortality” since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic? We take a look.
3. #ONE YEAR ON: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he believed that lockdown would be for six weeks or a few months at most at the beginning.
4. #LONDON: The Met Police is facing a watchdog probe into the handling of an allegation of indecent exposure against the suspect in the Sarah Everard case.
5. #FOURTH OF JULY: Biden raises hopes for Americans for independence day and says all US adults to be eligible for Covid jab from 1 May in a national address.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #CRACKDOWN: The United Nations fears “crimes against humanity” are taking place in Myanmar.
7. #FEELING POSITIVE: Vaccinations and hope for family visits are raising spirits at a Kildare nursing home.
8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie, columnist Aoife Martin says that the abuse endured by transgender people every day shows Ireland “has a long way to go”.
