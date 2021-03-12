#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 March 2021
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Friday 12 Mar 2021, 7:49 AM
17 minutes ago 821 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: 12 months on, workers out of work due to the pandemic have described their experiences and hopes for the future.

2. #FACTFIND: Has Ireland experienced “excess mortality” since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic? We take a look.

3. #ONE YEAR ON: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he believed that lockdown would be for six weeks or a few months at most at the beginning.

4. #LONDON: The Met Police is facing a watchdog probe into the handling of an allegation of indecent exposure against the suspect in the Sarah Everard case.

5. #FOURTH OF JULY: Biden raises hopes for Americans for independence day and says all US adults to be eligible for Covid jab from 1 May in a national address.

6. #CRACKDOWN: The United Nations fears “crimes against humanity” are taking place in Myanmar.

7. #FEELING POSITIVE: Vaccinations and hope for family visits are raising spirits at a Kildare nursing home.

8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie, columnist Aoife Martin says that the abuse endured by transgender people every day shows Ireland “has a long way to go”

