The 9 at 9: Sunday

Frontline workers

1. As a result of the clear pressure the hospital system is under, we asked healthcare workers to get in contact to share their experiences of the pandemic and their concerns for the forthcoming months.

Here are their stories.

What next?

2. The public is being asked to submit ideas for what other illnesses or conditions the Irish population should be screened for by the State, with the chair of the Government’s population screening advisory group predicting that the pandemic will likely have increased interest in public-health measures.

Mother & Baby Homes

3. Survivors, relatives and archaeologists have called for the site of the former mother and baby institution in Tuam to be excavated as a matter of urgency.

Cop26

4. We’re halfway through the Cop26 summit in Glasgow which has brought together countries from across the world to discuss climate action.

Tens of thousands of people are in the Scottish city to take part in the annual UN conference on climate change.

Banned

5. Travel firm Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales.

Opinion

6. Covid-19 has changed the way the world works in numerous and dramatic ways. Since taking to the world stage, this virus has asserted itself and created a universal social disability for everyone, individuals, businesses and nations alike. It has, invariably, changed us all, writes Matt McCann.

Sierra Leone

7. An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.

Vaccine mandate

8. A court in the US has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement that workers be vaccinated by January 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Weather

9. Not too bad, today. Going to remain mostly dry with some scattered showers across Ulster. Highs of 12 degrees. Full forecast here.