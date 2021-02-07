The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE Q&A: This morning, we answer more reader’s questions about Covid-19 vaccines and the rollout in Ireland.

2. #COVID-19: A further 55 new deaths and 827 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland last night as the first doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine arrived in the country.

3. #COLD SNAP: It’s going to be a cold day today, with sleet and snow forecast later.

4. #REGRET: In an interview with today’s Irish Mail on Sunday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “we got it wrong on Christmas”.

5. #WHITE HOUSE: Looking stateside, our US columnist Larry Donnelly asks “isn’t it nice to have someone we can honestly respect in charge?”.

6. #PSNI: The chief constable of the PSNI has apologised after officers intervened at a gathering to mark the 29th anniversary of a loyalist massacre.

7. #EDUCATE TOGETHER: The main office of Educate Together has raised concerns with the Department of Education after parents and school leaders expressed dismay over plans to move a school from east Meath to Louth.

8. #VOICES: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, economist Victor Duggan says the deeper lesson from the GameStop saga is that we must look at taxing the spectators who gamble for financial gain.

9. #CARDIFF CALLING: Ireland take on Wales in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff today with head coach Andy Farrell hoping they can hit the ground running.