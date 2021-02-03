#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TALKS: Deliveroo has sought a meeting with gardaí after attacks on its cyclists in Dublin city centre.

2. #HOUSING: Hundreds of tenants in rent arrears were sent removal notices before Christmas despite the Covid-19 eviction ban

3. #COMPLAINTS: The Financial Services Ombudsman ordered a bank to reimburse money to a child’s account after a father withdrew €66,000.

4. #BELFAST: A man was shot dead in north Belfast last night

5. #RYANAIR: Airline Ryanair was ordered to remove its jab and go advert in the UK

6. #STUDY: The Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine may reduce transmission by two thirds according to a new study

7. #RUSSIA: Over 1,400 protesters were arrested in Moscow, after Putin critic Alexei Navalny was jailed yesterday. 

8. #VACCINATION: Writing in the TheJournal.ie this morning, People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny makes the case for the People’s Vaccine, a global campaign to make vaccines available for all

