Nissan Ireland issues recall notices for 1,468 Micras

NISSAN IRELAND IS carrying out a voluntary recall of some of its Micra range due to fears over possibly cracked airbags.

Nissan said there is a chance that there are cracks in the passenger airbag of some of its cars which would make it less effective.

It said that the fault could mean that the risk of injury could be increased if the airbag is deployed.

There are 1,468 vehicles affected on the Irish market.

Nissan Ireland said it will be writing directly to affected vehicle owners in order to arrange an inspection of the airbag and a replacement, where necessary.

A spokesperson said: “Consumers can check if their vehicle is involved in this voluntary recall by contacting their local Nissan Dealer/Authorised Repairer or they can check-online through their website .

“Alternatively, consumers can contact Nissan Ireland Customer Relations on 1850 302 302 or by email to customer.service@nissan.ie.”