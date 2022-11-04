There will be no Northern Ireland election before end of year, Heaton-Harris confirms

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris before speaking to the media outside Erskine House, Belfast last Friday

NORTHERN IRELAND SECRETARY Chris Heaton-Harris has confirmed an election will not take place in the region before the end of the year.

The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning Northern Ireland Assembly and powersharing executive following May’s election ran out at midnight last Friday.

The UK Government then assumed responsibility to call an election within 12 weeks.

Frustration has been building over the last week as Heaton-Harris failed to set a date for a new poll last Friday, despite repeatedly warning that he would do so the minute a legislative deadline for calling the poll passed.

In a statement this morning, Heaton-Harris said that since last Friday he has said “valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including businesses and community representatives”.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season,” he said.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps,” the Northern Ireland Secretary said.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people,” he added.

Heaton-Harris said he “does not take this duty lightly” nor does he “overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living”.

Sinn Féin and the DUP have both expressed frustration at Heaton-Harris’ failure to offer clarity on an election during their respective meetings with the Northern Ireland Secretary earlier this week.

Speaking after their meeting on Tuesday, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill said the Secretary of State did not explain his “bizarre U-turn” in not immediately setting a date for an election.

“We’ve asked him a number of questions, but I have to say (he) provided no clarity, he provided no further information as to the U-turn,” she said.

“We’re left with no information in terms of what happens next, or at least what he intends to do next.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson also said he was in the dark about whether an election would be called.

“At the moment, neither we nor the people of Northern Ireland know if and when an election will take place,” he said.

This morning, Donaldson called for a “razor-sharp focus” on getting a solution by negotiation or legislation to unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP).

“There is no solid basis for a fully functioning Stormont until NIP is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support. Progress in NI only made when unionists & nationalists are aboard,” he tweeted.

May election

An Assembly election on 5 May saw Sinn Féin displace the DUP as the largest party in Northern Ireland – the first time a nationalist party had come out on top.

The result meant Sinn Féin was entitled to the first minister’s post, with the DUP in line for the deputy first minister’s role.

However, the DUP maintained its block on the operation of a fully functioning executive and refused to nominate a deputy first minister.

That made the formation of a new ministerial executive impossible.

The DUP also blocked the election of a new Assembly speaker – a move that prevented the legislature at Parliament Buildings sitting.

Prior to the 2020 New Decade, New Approach agreement, a failure to fill the roles of first and deputy first minister within seven days of the first post-election sitting of a new assembly saw the UK Government assume a legal duty to call another election within a reasonable timeframe.

While this was the legal position following the March 2017 snap election (triggered by the resignation of the late Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness), the UK Government never actually called another election – instead opting to bring forward legislation that pushed back the requirement to call a poll during what became a three-year powersharing vacuum.

New Decade, New Approach was the deal that restored powersharing in January 2020. It included provisions aimed at creating a greater degree of stability at Stormont in the event of another executive implosion.

It removed the seven-day “cliff edge” for forming a new administration and replaced it with a maximum timeframe of 24 weeks. The agreement also allowed departmental ministers to remain in post for those 24 weeks.

That deadline ran out on Friday.

At that point, the UK Government assumed responsibility to call an election within 12 weeks.

