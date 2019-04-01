'The community is just in shock' after man dies in alleged stabbing in Dublin

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the man who died following a stabbing incident in Dublin on Saturday.

The man in his 20s, named locally as Noel ‘Noelie’ Whelan, was discovered with apparent stab wounds when Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred outside a house in Castlecurragh Health, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s shortly afterwards and a spokesperson said he remains in custody this morning. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Local councillor Lorna Nolan said the community has been shocked and that this single incident was not representative of the local community overall.

“The community is just in shock over this,” she said.

“It would be like any area. It would have its ups and down but it would be unfair to the people of Castlecurragh to say it was an area where there was regular occurence of such incidents,” she added.

She said “greater Garda visibility” was needed to bring to a halt the rise in the number of “not only stabbings but crimes like burglaries too”.

Friends and family members of Whelan took to social media to pay tribute to him over the weekend.

“Rest in peace to a true friend… heartbroken over you bro, missing you,” one user wrote.

Another wrote “RIP Noelie… may you get the best bed in heaven”.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and a room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.