NPHET expected to give advice to Government tomorrow about additional Covid measures

NPHET IS EXPECTED to make recommendations to the Government tomorrow following official meetings tonight.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan this week met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to discuss the Omicron outbreak as well as to update the leaders on the current epidemiological situation.

There has been speculation of a reintroduction of certain restrictions to stem the spread of the newest variant of the disease.

Hospitality as well as live venues were understood to be in the firing line once again for restrictions.

Limits around the number of people allowed in one house are have also been discussed by Government, it is understood.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said today that changes to current guidelines are “likely” but he would not say exactly what these changes might look like.

The Government will now decide what restrictions will be in place for Christmas. An announcement is expected tomorrow.

There were 4,141 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland announced today, as the Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 27% of total cases.

As of 8am today, 443 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including 108 patients in intensive care units.

Micheál Martin told the Six One News earlier this week that the Government want to “tease out” the potential impact of the Omicron variant, but said he cannot rule anything out in regards to restrictions.

“We all need to hold the collective nerve here. We’ve been through different waves of the pandemic, we’ll get over this wave as well,” he said.