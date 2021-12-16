#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 16 December 2021
Advertisement

NPHET expected to give advice to Government tomorrow about additional Covid measures

An announcement is expected tomorrow.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 9:38 PM
8 minutes ago 1,823 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5632977
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

NPHET IS EXPECTED to make recommendations to the Government tomorrow following official meetings tonight. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan this week met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to discuss the Omicron outbreak as well as to update the leaders on the current epidemiological situation. 

There has been speculation of a reintroduction of certain restrictions to stem the spread of the newest variant of the disease. 

Hospitality as well as live venues were understood to be in the firing line once again for restrictions. 

Limits around the number of people allowed in one house are have also been discussed by Government, it is understood. 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said today that changes to current guidelines are “likely” but he would not say exactly what these changes might look like. 

The Government will now decide what restrictions will be in place for Christmas. An announcement is expected tomorrow.

There were 4,141 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland announced today, as the Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 27% of total cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As of 8am today, 443 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, including 108 patients in intensive care units.

Micheál Martin told the Six One News earlier this week that the Government want to “tease out” the potential impact of the Omicron variant, but said he cannot rule anything out in regards to restrictions.

“We all need to hold the collective nerve here. We’ve been through different waves of the pandemic, we’ll get over this wave as well,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie