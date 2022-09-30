Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 30 September 2022
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest in her home in Liverpool on 22 August.

By Press Association Friday 30 Sep 2022, 9:08 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

POLICE IN LIVERPOOL have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

British charity Crimestoppers offered £200,000 for information on Olivia’s killer last week, its biggest single-reward offer.

The charity’s founder and chairman Lord Ashcroft said: “This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.

“A precious young life has been lost so we need every effort to find those involved in this appalling killing.”

Police have also revealed the two weapons used were a .38 revolver – the gun responsible for killing Olivia – and a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol which was fired in the initial stages of the incident.

Earlier this month her funeral was held in Liverpool.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

